NOC Technical Support Level 1

Our client in the Network Operating Industry (NOI), has an exciting role for a Junior Technical Engineer for its NOC operation in Cape Town. This role requires an individual with N+ Certificate and the job description for this role is defined as below:
Primary tasks: Technical
– Accepting, coordinating, managing technical support and network operations queries, alerts, faults and escalations, to resolution, as per pre defined and trained processes.
– The engineer will be required to have the technical ability to technically and accurately check and confirm network health, network issues, customer solution service status and failed provisioning errors.
– All work will have to be properly and accurately documented once completed, which will be part of the performance per case.
Secondary Task:
– Manage fiber build complaints:
– a) Superior customer service
– b) Accept through various channels
– c) Record all details
– d) Coordinate the fault effectively
– e) Use the fault to reflect excellent operational management of the fault on Frogfoot’s side
– f) Record accurately once resolved
– Provisioning:
– a) Completing provisioning steps on system and stepping the ticket to the next phase
– b) Configuring Accedians and Mikrotiks
– c) Taking calls and tickets to troubleshoot provisioning challenges and
– d) Recording these entries for historical reporting
– e) Assisting with administrative duties like capturing support ticket data
– Technical Support: Primary task
– First line Technical Support:
– a) Diagnosing faults
– b) Devising a remedy
– c) Liaising with the customer and the relevant contact points
– d) Solving FTTH faults
– e) Ensuring excellent customer service, and logical thinking to solve problems
NB. The individual must have his/her own transport and be able to work shift