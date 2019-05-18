NOC Technical Support Level 1

Our client in the Network Operating Industry (NOI), has an exciting role for a Junior Technical Engineer for its NOC operation in Cape Town. This role requires an individual with N+ Certificate and the job description for this role is defined as below:

Primary tasks: Technical

– Accepting, coordinating, managing technical support and network operations queries, alerts, faults and escalations, to resolution, as per pre defined and trained processes.

– The engineer will be required to have the technical ability to technically and accurately check and confirm network health, network issues, customer solution service status and failed provisioning errors.

– All work will have to be properly and accurately documented once completed, which will be part of the performance per case.

Secondary Task:

– Manage fiber build complaints:

– a) Superior customer service

– b) Accept through various channels

– c) Record all details

– d) Coordinate the fault effectively

– e) Use the fault to reflect excellent operational management of the fault on Frogfoot’s side

– f) Record accurately once resolved

– Provisioning:

– a) Completing provisioning steps on system and stepping the ticket to the next phase

– b) Configuring Accedians and Mikrotiks

– c) Taking calls and tickets to troubleshoot provisioning challenges and

– d) Recording these entries for historical reporting

– e) Assisting with administrative duties like capturing support ticket data

– Technical Support: Primary task

– First line Technical Support:

– a) Diagnosing faults

– b) Devising a remedy

– c) Liaising with the customer and the relevant contact points

– d) Solving FTTH faults

– e) Ensuring excellent customer service, and logical thinking to solve problems

NB. The individual must have his/her own transport and be able to work shift

