Introduction:
Our client is a growing Cape Town based South African Software House developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software, is looking for Dev Ops Engineer responsible for providing high-quality technical support. The Dev Ops Engineer troubleshoots and develops technical solutions related to software; creates workaround procedures when standard procedures have failed and ensured issues are resolved in a timely fashion.
Job Specification:
– Key Roles and Responsibilities
– Provide external and internal support on software queries
– Maintain software components and ensure reliable deployment of new features
– Setup and deploy database releases to the client’s QA, UAT, and live environments
– Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software
– Taking ownership of software issues, and working with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary
– Documenting, troubleshooting and problem resolution steps independently
– Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organization
– Perform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databases
– Configure and maintain in house scripting
– Automate and implement processes
Mandatory Skills / Abilities required to do the job:
– Object Orientated Languages required
– C#, Java, SQL, Bash, ASP.NET, PERL
– Python experience beneficial
– Exposure to programming and scripting
– Knowledge of Debugging software
– DB Visualizer experience
– Visual Studio experience
– Linux experience beneficial
Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:
– Ability to communicate well across all business units
– Organized, thorough and has great attention to detail
– High level of analytical thinking to solve problems
– Effective oral, electronic and written communication within all levels of the organization
– Ability to multi-task and can handle frequent interruptions
– Can consistently follow protocol and instructions
– Can work independently
– Able to work within a highly pressurized environment
– Team Player
– Document processes, procedures, and results.
– Passionate, optimistic and has internal inspiration to get things done.
– Customer service – demonstrate the ability to respond with a high degree of urgency to the needs of requests of others internally and externally.
– Willingness and ability to adjust to changing conditions or priorities.
– Desire to make an impact
– Positive attitude
– Good judgment
– Decisive
– Accountable
Education and General Working Experience:
– The minimum requirement is Matric with a minimum of 3+ year’s solid work related to C#/Java/etc. development experience in the workplace (tertiary exposure excluded).
– The remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.
– Programming certification required
– Microsoft Windows Desktop experience required
– Ideally, an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
– Good Object Orientation experience is a must.
– Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.
PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:
– Please read the Mandatory Technical Skills, Personal Attributes, and Experience before applying. Regrettably, we are unable to shortlist candidates for interviews if they do not meet these key requirements.
– Candidates must be willing to relocate to Cape Town at their own expense if living outside the Western Cape.
– Clean criminal and credit records required
– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens or foreign national applicants with permanent resident permits.