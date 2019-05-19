Dev Ops Engineer

Introduction:

Our client is a growing Cape Town based South African Software House developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software, is looking for Dev Ops Engineer responsible for providing high-quality technical support. The Dev Ops Engineer troubleshoots and develops technical solutions related to software; creates workaround procedures when standard procedures have failed and ensured issues are resolved in a timely fashion.

Job Specification:

– Key Roles and Responsibilities

– Provide external and internal support on software queries

– Maintain software components and ensure reliable deployment of new features

– Setup and deploy database releases to the client’s QA, UAT, and live environments

– Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software

– Taking ownership of software issues, and working with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary

– Documenting, troubleshooting and problem resolution steps independently

– Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organization

– Perform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databases

– Configure and maintain in house scripting

– Automate and implement processes

Mandatory Skills / Abilities required to do the job:

– Object Orientated Languages required

– C#, Java, SQL, Bash, ASP.NET, PERL

– Python experience beneficial

– Exposure to programming and scripting

– Knowledge of Debugging software

– DB Visualizer experience

– Visual Studio experience

– Linux experience beneficial

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:

– Ability to communicate well across all business units

– Organized, thorough and has great attention to detail

– High level of analytical thinking to solve problems

– Effective oral, electronic and written communication within all levels of the organization

– Ability to multi-task and can handle frequent interruptions

– Can consistently follow protocol and instructions

– Can work independently

– Able to work within a highly pressurized environment

– Team Player

– Document processes, procedures, and results.

– Passionate, optimistic and has internal inspiration to get things done.

– Customer service – demonstrate the ability to respond with a high degree of urgency to the needs of requests of others internally and externally.

– Willingness and ability to adjust to changing conditions or priorities.

– Desire to make an impact

– Positive attitude

– Good judgment

– Decisive

– Accountable

Education and General Working Experience:

– The minimum requirement is Matric with a minimum of 3+ year’s solid work related to C#/Java/etc. development experience in the workplace (tertiary exposure excluded).

– The remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

– Programming certification required

– Microsoft Windows Desktop experience required

– Ideally, an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

– Good Object Orientation experience is a must.

– Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

– Please read the Mandatory Technical Skills, Personal Attributes, and Experience before applying. Regrettably, we are unable to shortlist candidates for interviews if they do not meet these key requirements.

– Candidates must be willing to relocate to Cape Town at their own expense if living outside the Western Cape.

– Clean criminal and credit records required

– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens or foreign national applicants with permanent resident permits.

