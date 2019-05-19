NOC Technical Support Level 2

The is an exciting role for a NOC Technical Support Level 2 which is offered by our client in the Network Operations Industry. The role is for an intermidiate NOC Engineer with excellent technical skills, customer service orientated and and an excellent communicator. The role is based in Cape Town.

Primary tasks: Technical

– Focus on identifying, isolating and resolving:

– Technical support faults

– Network monitoring events

– Network outages

– Serving as:

– Efficient, knowledgeable, and excellent customer service engineer to accept or advise on, or both, on technical escalations within the workflow demands, and ad hoc.

– Efficient, knowledgeable, and excellent customer service engineer to accept standby calls from staff to direct resolution and communicate with the customer where required.

Th incumbent must have his/her own transport and be able to work shift.

