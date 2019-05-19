Senior Java Developer

May 19, 2019

Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.

Key responsibilities:

- Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).

- Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing systems.

- Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.

- Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.

 -Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).

- Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.

 -Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.

- Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.

 -Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills.

- Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:

- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

- Good judgment and experience of prioritizing and working to tight deadlines.

- Ability to learn fast and share knowledge, experience and best practices with teammates

– Willingness to take responsibility and ownership of their work.

- Empathize with customers and communicate at the appropriate level

- Appreciation of their position within the wider roles & responsibilities of the DPS community
- Ability to work under pressure

- A practical approach to problem-solving

 -Able to document information and share knowledge with colleagues

- Follows a structured approach to their work

- Personal drive to succeed

Education and General Working Experience:

 -Ideally, an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential

 -Proven Java experience of at least 5 – 7 years of professional development experience

 -Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply

 -The remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience

 -Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage

 -Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage

 –Exposure to Enterprise development is a requirement

 -Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage

– Supervised Exercised:

- May assist and train lower level development staff.

Technical skills required:

The following represents a list of the technologies the incumbent will be required to operate in.
Being proficient in a good deal of these technologies will qualify you to apply for this position as knowledge of the complete stack will be an advantage but is not essential.

Java:

 -Basic JSE API (to v7)

 -GUI Development (Swing / SWT)

 -Java 5.0 Language Fundamentals (preferably Java 7) JDBC

 -J2EE

 -Servlets

 -JAXP / JAXB

 -Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J)

 -EJB (MDBs)

 -JSP & HTML (incl. v5.0)

 -JSP Custom Tags

 -JavaScript / AJAX

 -AOP

 -Caching mechanisms (ehCache)

Frameworks:
 -Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF, PrimeFaces)

 -Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security, etc.)

 -ORM Concepts and Frameworks (Specifically myBatis)
XML:
 -Core Concepts

 -DTD/XSD

- XSL (XSL:FO)

Databases:
 -Core RDBMS Concepts

 -Oracle

 -DB/2

SQLApp Design:
 -OOA/D

 -Design Patterns (GoF)

 -Enterprise Patterns

 -Application Architecture

 -Technical Architecture

O/S:
 -Windows – Desktop & server

- Linux

App Servers:
 -Tomcat

 -Websphere (including Admin)

 -Integration Frameworks (Apache Camel)

General Dev.:
 -Unit Testing Concepts (JUnit, Mockito, etc.)

 -Maven

 -Retail Business Domain Knowledge

Scripting:
 -Python / Jython

 -Shell Scripting

Process:
 -Agile – SCRUM

 -TDD/BDD/Specification-by-Example

 -Distributor Source Management Processes

Certifications:
 -Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer

 -Oracle Java Professional Programmer

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

- A clean criminal record required

 -Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens or applicants with permanent resident permits.

Learn more/Apply for this position