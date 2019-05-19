Senior Quantitative Analyst

Senior Quantitative AnalystExtract value from analyticsUse your Quantitative skills working for a top analytics company, you will be the crucial individual in the prescriptive analytics group that will be accountable for the expansion of provision and profit models through numerous businesses.Encounter clients anticipations on various projects in relation to their needs, as a specialist it will be necessary to transform and extract significance from data using forward-looking analytical methods, you will seek solutions externally creating data driven tactics, providing approaches, providing understandings and demonstration of outcomes with important endorsements.Developed EAD & LGD models along with survival analysis. Motivate fresh product advancement within the analytics crew, progress with other analytical and strategic solutions. Analyse & compile reports for presentation to clients.Using 4+ years’ experience whilst having obtained the relevant BSc degree to perform in this role with solid analytical software skills in SAS or other leading statistical software.Connect with your future! Visit our Website hi-tech.co.za to upload your updated CV or to review more of the top positions we currently have available. Hi-Tech IT and Architecture is an established recruitment brand in the IT and Architectural market with more than 20 years in the industry, we have many of the very best opportunities in permanent employment with Employers of Choice in SA and Africa! Apply today or call Kathryn van der Plank on (contact number).Please note that your CV will be listed on our database when you apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider this application unsuccessful. However your CV will still be searchable on our database for any of the other suitable positions as they become available. We will stay in contact. Your application will be managed with the greatest of confidentiality and professionalism. Thank you.

Learn more/Apply for this position