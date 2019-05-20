Embedded Software Engineer

Embedded Software Developer is needed to join an Electronic Engineering team to be based in Stellenbosch.

Duties:

– Design and integrate embedded electronic subsystems in partner prototypes / products.

– Collaborate closely with adjacent technical teams: hardware, software, embedded engineering,data analytics, and QC teams.

– Write, understand and explain embedded code and concepts.

– Build, enhance and maintain systems for building, testing and continuous integration of code

Job Requirements:

– Have a degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field.

– Have Python programming skills or experience in similar script based language.

– Have a solid understanding of embedded systems. This involves basic hardware interfacing as well as protocol design, and includes experience with storage, streaming and parsing of sensor andcommunication data. Experience in sensor signal conditioning, DSP and data analysis preferred.

– Be comfortable working in an uncertain, dynamic, and fast-moving environment. We are agrowing startup company in a cutting-edge industry and team members need to be comfortablekeeping pace with constantly evolving targets, projects, and and collaborators.

– Have the strong interpersonal skills required to collaborate within a team, as well as thecompetence and discipline to work independently. We design and problem solve together, butyou will need to do individual research and perform independent analysis.

– Be willing and able to learn, solve problems and automate processes.

– Be able to participate in all phases of the development lifecycle.

– Have strong communication skills. Business level English reading and writing essential for engagingwith customers and preparing documentation.

– Be willing and able to travel internationally to provide on-site support to partner companies forintegration, testing, and debugging work.

