FullStack Software Developer

Intro to the team:

We are adaptable and flexible engineers that put the technology and software design approach at the forefront of our skills, but understand the value in making it simple enough that end user’s and our clients don’t know the software exists. We are working closely with our enterprise clients and leading blue chip organisations.

At the company, the Developers are:

– Technology agnostic, polyglot engineers – always seeking to use the right tools for the right job, however, preferable Tech Stack would include experience in the following Javascript frameworks (React/native, Node.js, Lamda, Vue.js)

– Working on serverless development, as well as groundbreaking areas of machine learning and IOT

– Continuously solving complex programming problems in a clean and test-driven way

– Working as part of multi-functional, Agile teams, alongside Scrum Masters, Product Owners, and Designers

– Actively involved in growing the Engineering team by finding and attracting like-minded talent.

As a FullStack Developer, You’ll be:

– Familiar with the software development life cycle (SDLC) from analysis to deployment.

– Comply with coding standards and technical design.

– Believe in the systematic approach to developing the system through clear documentation (flowcharts, layouts, & etc) of functionality, address every use case through creative solutions.

– Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing and maintainability of the code.

– Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system.

– Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time.

– Active participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system.

– Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easy.

– Work closely with analysts, designers and other peer developers.

– Preparing technical training documents for onboarding new engineers.

You’ll have:

– A keen interest in mobile development and technology trends;

– Some experience of infrastructure development, such as the configuration of servers, caches and queues;

– A good understanding of continuous delivery, CI, and automated deployments;

– Solid understanding of TDD/BDD.

Our application and interview process

Our interview process consists of an initial phone call followed by a technical challenge. If successful, we would then invite you for an on-site interview where you will demonstrate your thinking ability as well as your skills and experiences.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status or disability status.

