Indermediary Developer ( COBOL)

The Role:

The Intermediary Developer Role will assist the Senior Developer to drive process and contribute towards the production of quality code and products, in a team environment, in accordance with the prescribed architecture, standard and implement as required within the agreed upon time frames.

Skills and Experience:

Matric

Minimum of 3 years experience

A relevent IT-related tertiary qualification will be advantageous

Cobol

Minimum Exerience

Cobol

Solid (COBOL) back-end Development Experience

Three years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using COBOL

Good System and code design skills including good documentation skills where necessary

Java Experience

General

Knowledge and exposure to Agile software development would be advantageous

Good understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Experience working in the healthcare industry would be advantageous

