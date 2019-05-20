Indermediary Developer ( COBOL)

May 20, 2019

The Role:

The Intermediary Developer Role will assist the Senior Developer to drive process and contribute towards the production of quality code and products, in a team environment, in accordance with the prescribed architecture, standard and implement as required within the agreed upon time frames.

Skills and Experience:

  • Matric
  • Minimum of 3 years experience
  • A relevent IT-related tertiary qualification will be advantageous
  • Cobol

Minimum Exerience

  • Cobol
  • Solid (COBOL) back-end Development Experience
  • Three years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using COBOL
  • Good System and code design skills including good documentation skills where necessary
  • Java Experience

General

  • Knowledge and exposure to Agile software development would be advantageous
  • Good understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • Experience working in the healthcare industry would be advantageous

