Indermediary Developer ( COBOL)

The Role:
The Intermediary Developer Role will assist the Senior Developer to drive process and contribute towards the production of quality code and products, in a team environment, in accordance with the prescribed architecture, standard and implement as required within the agreed upon time frames.
Skills and Experience:
- Matric
- Minimum of 3 years experience
- A relevent IT-related tertiary qualification will be advantageous
- Cobol
Minimum Exerience
- Cobol
- Solid (COBOL) back-end Development Experience
- Three years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using COBOL
- Good System and code design skills including good documentation skills where necessary
- Java Experience
General
- Knowledge and exposure to Agile software development would be advantageous
- Good understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Experience working in the healthcare industry would be advantageous