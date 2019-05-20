IT Field Support Engineer

May 20, 2019

Position Purpose:To ensure continuous IT infrastructure service delivery for IT users through timely installations and resolving issuesQualifications:Essential:

  • A+, N+, MCSE certification
  • 2-3 Years in IT field support

Knowledge:

  • Microsoft products i.e: Windows, Office suite etc
  • Network topologies, support and setup thereof
  • TCP / IP Networking
  • G Suite, i.e. Gmail, Sheets, Docs

Skills:

Job objectives:

  • Incident Management of end user store devices
  • To set – up, configure and install end point devices, i.e. desktops and POS
  • Manage infrastructure vendors, i.e. cabling, UPS, Voice, Data, end point installations
  • Manage the new store opening process

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

