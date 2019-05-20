IT Field Support Engineer

Position Purpose:To ensure continuous IT infrastructure service delivery for IT users through timely installations and resolving issuesQualifications:Essential:
- A+, N+, MCSE certification
- 2-3 Years in IT field support
Knowledge:
- Microsoft products i.e: Windows, Office suite etc
- Network topologies, support and setup thereof
- TCP / IP Networking
- G Suite, i.e. Gmail, Sheets, Docs
Skills:
- Microsoft products i.e: Windows, Office suite etc
- Network topologies, support and setup thereof
- TCP / IP Networking
- G Suite, i.e. Gmail, Sheets, Docs
Job objectives:
- Incident Management of end user store devices
- To set – up, configure and install end point devices, i.e. desktops and POS
- Manage infrastructure vendors, i.e. cabling, UPS, Voice, Data, end point installations
- Manage the new store opening process
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.