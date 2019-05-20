IT Field Support Engineer

Position Purpose:To ensure continuous IT infrastructure service delivery for IT users through timely installations and resolving issuesQualifications:Essential:

A+, N+, MCSE certification

2-3 Years in IT field support

Knowledge:

Microsoft products i.e: Windows, Office suite etc

Network topologies, support and setup thereof

TCP / IP Networking

G Suite, i.e. Gmail, Sheets, Docs

Skills:

Job objectives:

Incident Management of end user store devices

To set – up, configure and install end point devices, i.e. desktops and POS

Manage infrastructure vendors, i.e. cabling, UPS, Voice, Data, end point installations

Manage the new store opening process

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

