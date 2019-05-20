K2 Programmer / Consultant

Relevant Work Experience

– 3+ years overall application development experience (MS Full Stack)

– 2+ years K2 BlackPearl development and support experience (strongly preferred).

– 3+ years’ experience with SQL or MySQL a must;

– Experience with .NET, SharePoint, HTML, SSRS, and/or jQuery preferred.

– Designs, develops, and maintains advanced database, workflow, content sharing/management and other process automation solutions in a K2 BlackPearl environment.

– Builds proof of concept prototypes based on requirements documentation.

– May create and/or maintain Corporate SmartObjects and SmartForms.

– Collaborates with technical lead on custom ERP integration.

– Plans and conducts system testing and coordinates user testing to confirm accuracy and reliability.

– Prepares documentation to migrate work product to production environments.

– Assists in project reviews and prioritization. Collaborates with business to understand business processes and identify opportunities for improvement and expense reduction through process automation.

– Monitors system performance and maintains existing workflows.

– Works on system issues and enhancements.

– Interacts with system administrators to migrate work product, resolve system problems and perform maintenance tasks.

– Support on ad-hoc projects as assigned.

– Works with and may assist in directing the activities of 3rd party consultants to convey requirements, determine scope, approve solution design, monitor development and overall project progress, and verify results.

Qualifications

– Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or BTech in IT

– K2 5 Certified advantageous

Please send your CV to (email address) or for more information, contact us on (contact number) (VoIP) or (contact number).

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website www.recruitech.co.za. Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Learn more/Apply for this position