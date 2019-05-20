Kaspersky Lab to open office in Kigali

Kaspersky Lab has announced plans to open a new office in Kigali, Rwanda, to support the rapid growth of its business in East Africa.

This strategic move will provide more room for development as well as closer proximity to new partners in the region, allowing Kaspersky Lab to continue its expansion into the promising African market.

The decision to open a new office was made during Eugene Kaspersky’s visit to Rwanda where he met with H.E Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda at the Transform Africa Summit. During the visit, they discussed how Kaspersky Lab could collaborate with the Rwandan government and ways to better protect the country from cyberthreats.

“Governments and enterprises across Africa need an integrated approach to complex threat detection and response as they fight cybercriminals who have significant financial resources and are constantly looking to exploit any vulnerability,” says Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky Lab.

The Kigali office will serve the requirements of the growing number of partners and customers in the region. Kaspersky Lab’s award-winning solutions and services will be offered to all industries and for all kinds of businesses in Rwanda and the wider region.

“We see great potential in the African market, especially with the current digital transformation initiatives that are in place,” says Amir Kanaan, MD at Kaspersky Lab for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “Nations across the continent are adopting new technologies to facilitate and enhance the way they do business.

“While a few years ago it was enough to have a strategy to prevent infection, today businesses have to be able to detect when they are infected or hacked, predict hacker behaviour and respond to attacks quickly to ensure minimal damage and impact. We can support in achieving this.”

Kaspersky Lab is a global company operating in almost 200 countries and territories across the globe. The new office in Kigali will be the 36th representative office the company has world-wide.