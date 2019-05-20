Senior BI Consultant

Primary Job Responsibilities:

– Perform detailed analysis of source systems and source system data and model that data in QlikView / Qlik Sense Design, develop, and test QlikView / Qlik Sense scripts to import data from source systems and test QlikView / Qlik Sense dashboards to meet customer requirements

– Create and maintain technical design documentation

– Perform quality coding to business and technical specifications

– Ensure that the QlikView / Qlik Sense server process continues to run and operate in the most efficient manner

– Perform QlikView / Qlik Sense testing of releases and patches with applications

– Work directly with business units to define and prototype applications

– Extracting, transforming and loading data from multiple sources into QlikView / Qlik Sense applications

– Monitoring and maintenance of all components that make up the Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence infrastructure

– Design, create and tune physical database objects (tables, views, indexes) to support logical and dimensional models

– Provide input on proposing, evaluating and selecting appropriate design alternatives which meet client requirements

Knowledge, Skills and Competencies:

– Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science or related discipline.

– QlikView/ Qlik Sense certified.

– 3 – 5 years’ experience with QlikView and/or Qlik Sense

– Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3

– Scripting languages – JavaScript, VBScript, etc.

– UI experience

– Experience with Nprinting and Qlik Sense web mashups is a plus

