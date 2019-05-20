SharePoint Consultant

Technology Stack:

– On-premise SharePoint (contact number)

– On-premise SQL Server 2008R(contact number)

– Office 365/SharePoint Online

– Visual Studio (contact number)

– SharePoint Designer 2010/2013

– SQL Reporting Services

– CSS

– jQuery

– Adobe Photoshop (beneficial)

– Adobe InDesign (beneficial)

Required Skill Set:

– Installation, Setup and Deployment of Microsoft SharePoint on premise

– Provision and setup of Microsoft SharePoint Online (O365) web applications and sites

– Microsoft SharePoint Farm Administration:

– Configuration

– Adding servers

– Moving services

– Load balancing (NLB) setup

– Configuration and provisioning

– Web Applications

– Site Collections

– Sites

– Lists and Libraries

– Views

– Security Matrix

– Configuration, setup and troubleshooting of Microsoft SharePoint Service Applications

– Microsoft SharePoint Search Service Application configuration, managed properties, adding refiners, crawl rules

– Microsoft SharePoint User Profile Service Application configuration, managed properties, mySites

– Microsoft SharePoint Managed Metadata configuration, term sets, deployment

– Database (SQL) basic administration

– Database Backup/restore

– Move databases

– Database mirroring

– Develop and Design of custom Visual Studio SharePoint web parts and web services

– Application integration using

– External content types

– ODBC connections

– Custom VS web services

– User Experience Design

– Custom master pages and page layouts

– CCS style sheets

– Corporate Branding

– Responsive design

– CAML Queries

– Documentation

– Scope of Work

– Project Plans

– Project Charters

– Change Control Request

– User/Self-help guides

– Deliver Training

– Beneficial/bonus:

– Server OS deployment

– Active Directory services

– DNS knowledge

Functional Experience:

– Enterprise Document Management

– Document Numbering, Naming Conventions, Version Control, Taxonomy, Content Organizer Rules, Retention Policies, Content Auditing

– Business Process Improvement Solutions

– SharePoint Forms

– Microsoft InfoPath Forms

– SharePoint Designer workflows

– Business Intelligence solutions

– Dashboards

– Scorecards

– Reports

– Development, deployment, administration and support of:

– Intranet Portals

– Customer Portals (Extranet)

– Project Portals

– Public websites

– OneDrive for Business

– Configure

– Deployment

– Training and adoption

– Hybrid O365 solutions:

– Azure AD Sync (ADFS)

– Federated Search

– Managed Metadata

– MySites to Delve Profile pages redirect

– Followed Sites

– Configuration, Design, build and deployment of SQL Server Reporting Services

– Views

– Queries

– Reports

