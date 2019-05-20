US ban on Huawei set to bite

US technology companies are starting to implement a ban on supplying Chinese manufacturers: the latest news is that Google will likely blacklist Huawei smartphones from using its Android operating system and online services.

Although Google Play and other Google services will remain available on current devices, it’s possible this won’t be the case for future Huawei products.

No further details have been forthcoming, bar this statement from Google: “We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications. For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices.”

It’s speculated the Huawei has developed its own operating system to use in this eventuality, but it will still be a blow to the Chinese manufacturer. Losing access to services like the PlayStore is also problematic, although there’s no reason Huawei couldn’t create its own app store, as it does in China.

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the authority to regulate commerce in response to a national emergency that threatens the United States. The order directs the Commerce Department, working with other government agencies, to draw up a plan for enforcement within 150 days.

Declaring a national emergency with respect to the threats against information and communications technology (ICT) and services in the US and delegates authority to the Secretary of Commerce, the order prohibits transactions “posing an unacceptable risk to the national security of the US or the security and safety of US persons”.

The action means US tech companies can no longer supply Huawei or any of its 70 affiliated entities worldwide once they are officially added to the Entity List. In addition, foreign companies would no longer be able to supply US-origin parts and components to those entities and certain foreign-made parts and components that incorporate US-origin parts and components may not be able to be supplied either.