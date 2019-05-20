Web Developer

Purpose of job:

The company is looking for a Web Developer that has primary experience in JavaScript. This developer’s primary focus will be on developing user interface components for the company’s web applications, integrating with the relevant back end components; as well as developing react components for mobile client integration. The company is looking for a team player, someone who is focused on quality delivery, team collaboration and aims to build software components that is robust and re-usable.

