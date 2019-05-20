Web Developer – Southern Suburbs

Intermediate Web Developer – up to R 45 000 CTC

Based in beautiful Cape Town, you’ll be joining a result-driven, passionate team who develop complex systems for national- and international clients in the legal sector.

You’ll be responsible for:

Working in a team, following Agile development methodologies.

Contributing to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.

Following best software engineering practices.

Exercising version control discipline to maintain source code.

The tech you’ll be familiar with:

Practical experience in developing web, mobile, and desktop applications.

Knowledge about server and cloud based technologies.

Experience in .NET Core, ASP.NET Core and Angular all advantages.

SQL & relational database programming skills.

Must have proven experience in HTML, CSS and JavaScript development.

Must have proven experience in web back-end technologies (e.g. SOAP, REST).

Experience in mobile development in Xamarin and/or NativeScript.

Other skills you’ll have:

Willingness to learn.

Analytical and logical problem-solving skills.

Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies will be advantageous.

Team orientated approach

3+ years hands-on development experience

