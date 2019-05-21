ENVIRONMENT: A national communications firm seeks a Business Analyst whose core focus will be to deliver useful and usable Digi email and mobile solutions to clients. Once you design a solution, you will act as the “front office” Product Owner to internal teams for requirement clarification, functionality sign-off and concept demo purposes. You will require experience with B2B Enterprise-scale digital Email and Mobile solutions, proven knowledge of email, HTML, databases, data mapping, Mobile, SMS etc., able to define Information architecture & have worked with corporate customers and technical dev teams. DUTIES: Workshop with the team consisting of the account manager and client stakeholders to gather and write business requirements for large-scale digital projects like email and mobile communications solutions.

Establish best practices, guidelines and governance models.

Shepherd digital projects through their phases – sell-in process – presenting to clients, hammering out proposals and details, working directly with the development and project management teams to ensure delivery of projects is as good as the ideas that spawned them.

Formulate solutions that meet the client’s requirements and scope.

Create and maintain requirements documentation for digital projects and programs.

Partner with creative teams on new business assignments to confidently present and prototype new ideas.

Work with clients during test/acceptance phases to clarify issues. Daily Functions: Gather information on requirements –