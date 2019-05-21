Business Systems Analyst

My client is looking for:Equity candidate preferred, open to genderBachelor’s degree is not limited to anything in particular but preference to IT or Finance will be givenMust have financial systems experience(ERP) e.g. Syspro; Oracle; SAP, NAMust have own vehicle for regional travelJOB PURPOSE & DIMENSION:SENIOR BUSINESS SYSTEMS ANALYSTTo understand the role of IT systems in an organization and determine the best technologies to increase an organization’s efficiency and effectiveness. Oversee the installation and configuration of systems to customize them to fit the organization’s needs. Test systems and train organization on how to use systems. Develop and document business objectives, data requirements, processing documentation and specifications.KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:• Ensure that requirements set by the business are captured and documented correctly before any solutions are developed.• Solving Business requirements through use of current/new best-of-breed applications, compiling business cases for 3rd parties to meet need where applicable.• Maintenance and growth of all internal business systems.• Build effective relationships with clients (mostly internal) to develop joint vision for projects• Manage Client expectations through careful and proactive communications regarding requirements and changes• Use negotiation skills to build final consensus on a common set of requirements from all stakeholders.• Ensure that Stakeholders understand implications of their decisions, and provide options and alternatives when necessaryQUALIFICATION & EXPEREINCE:• Bachelor’s degree or similar with relevant certifications• At least 5 years of experience in the manufacturing industry.• At least 3 years ERP systems (preferably Microsoft Dynamics NAV) experienceSKILLS REQUIRED:• Good verbal and communication skills, including active listening skills• Well organised with understanding of business processes and systems• Ability to work independently and in a team• Strong analytical skills; Strong computer literacy in relevant applications• Solid understanding of planning / project principles, tools and techniques• Good understanding of Database design and structures• Experience in SQL scripting• Solid experience in BI and Reporting Tools• Attention to detail; Self-motivated; Pressure-resilient

