The Data analyst identifies and sources relevant data sources and translates data into insights that will address business problems, uncovering opportunities to improve a business, and thus influencing business decision making.

Key Performance areas:

STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Enable the development of a next gen insights capability through integration of multiple data sources into holistic insights.

OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Optimise, analyse and maximise data to support business improvement opportunities

CUSTOMER & STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP RESULTS:

* Build effective relationships with external and internal stakeholders

EFFECTIVE LEADERSHIP

* Take responsibility of own performance goals and personal growth

INNOVATION & IMPROVEMENT RESULTS:

* Drive continuous improvement in area of responsibility

Requirements:

* A relevant post-graduate qualification. . (Preferred in BSc in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics)

* Minimum 3-5 years’ relevant experience as a data analyst.

* Technical expertise regarding data management, data models, , data mining and segmentation techniques

* Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc.), databases (SQL etc.), programming (XML, JavaScript, or ETL frameworks)

* Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (e.g. Excel, SPSS, SAS etc.)

* Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

– Commercial Fluency and Insightfulness:

Balance long and short term business value generation through the regular application of integrated commercial principles across the whole value chain and P&L levers in order to take ownership and drive course corrective actions with rigour. Analyses situations at both a strategic and operational level. Identifies the key issues, and solutions and makes recommendations on complex problems.

– Personal effectiveness and excellence:

Display an iterative learning mentality. Actively seeks out opportunities to learn and develop, and promotes learning and development in others.

– Resilience:

Remains determined despite frequent obstacles. Possess high levels of EQ

– Creative:

The ability to use imagination and new ideas to produce solutions.

– Innovativeness:

The ability to formulate new ideas or to adapt or use existing ideas in a new or unexpected way to solve problems. Ensures a ‘Consumer and Customer focused’ approach is implemented in own division.

– Entrepreneurial:

The ability to think ahead to spot or create opportunities and maximize them,

– Builds collaborative relationship and networks:

People and relationship building centric. Develops internal/external relationships with an Organisation focus, to resolve both short-term issues and advance longer-term projects/work.

– Engagement Skills:

Communicates persuasively and confidently to influence and negotiate positive outcomes. Ability to use storytelling to effectively inspire stakeholders to implement the proposed actions/ solutions.

– Leading change:

Involves, supports and motivates others in finding improved ways of working. Manages change projects. This includes the ability to inspire and motivate the team towards a common vision and to challenge the status quo and drive change in the business environment.

– Challenging:

The ability to challenge the status quo and drive change in a business environment

– Responsible and Accountable:

The ability to work in a way that considers its impact on other people, organisational goals and the wider environment.

– Agile:

Contribute to business deliverables through agile ways of working and enable the best business outcome through integration of best skills for the job and flexible work packages.

