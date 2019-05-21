Data Analyst

NB INFO NEEDED IN ORDER TO SUBMIT APPLICATION

– CV IN WORD FORMAT

– PERIODS OF EMPLOYMENT AND REASONS FOR LEAVING ARE CORRECT

– CURRENT SALARY/RATE

– ID NUMBER AND NOTICE PERIOD

– SA CITIZENS ONLY

– ALL SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE MENTIONED IN SPEC BELOW NEED TO BE CLEARLY INCLUDED IN YOUR CV WITH DETAILED INSIGHT INTO YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH THEM, THIS IS CRUCIAL AND CUTS TURN AROUND TIME FOR A SUCCESSFUL APPLICATION IN HALF.

IF YOU HAVE HEARD NO RESPONSE WITHIN TWO WEEKS, PLEASE CONSIDER YOUR APPLICATION UNSUCCESSFUL

Global leader in the alcoholic beverage indusrty is looking for 3 x data analysts to join their dynamic and fast paced environment.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

– Post graduate Bsc in Maths, Economics, Computer science, information systems or statistics

– 3-5 Years experience as a data analyst

– Technical expertise regarding data management, data models, data mining and segmentation techniques

– Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc.), databases (SQL etc.), programming (XML, JavaScript, or ETL frameworks)

– Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (e.g. Excel, SPSS, SAS etc.)

Learn more/Apply for this position