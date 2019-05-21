Data Scientist

Purpose of the role:

The Data Scientist drives advanced predictive consumer analytics by analysing large amounts of raw information to find patterns that will help improve the company and build data products to extract valuable business insights. Provides consumer analytics service to BUs and works with Corporate Services to industrialise consumer modelling and dashboarding for BUs.

Key Performance Areas:

– STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Enable the development of a next gen insights capability through integration of multiple data sources into holistic insights.

– OPERATIONAL RESULTS:

Optimise, analyse and maximise data to support business improvement opportunities

– CUSTOMER & STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP RESULTS:

Build effective relationships with external and internal stakeholders.

*EFFECTIVE LEADERSHIP:

Take responsibility of own performance goals and personal growth.

– INNOVATIVE & IMPROVEMENT RESULTS:

Drive continuous improvement in area of responsibility

Requirements:

* A relevant post-graduate qualification. (Preferred in BSc in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics).

* Minimum 8 years’ relevant experience as a data analyst or data scientist.

* Technical expertise regarding predictive analytical techniques (e.g. machine learning, deep learning, neural networks, etc.) data models, data mining and segmentation techniques.

* Knowledge of R, SQL and Python; familiarity with Scala, Java or C++ is an asset.

*Translation of data models and predictive techniques into business intelligence dashboard, via tools such as Tableau and QlikSense.

* Experience with Big Data tools and data frameworks (e.g. Hadoop)

* Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

– Commercial Fluency and Insightfulness:

Balance long and short term business value generation through the regular application of integrated commercial principles across the whole value chain and P&L levers in order to take ownership and drive course corrective actions with rigour. Analyses situations at both a strategic and operational level. Identifies the key issues and solutions and makes recommendations on complex problems.

– Personal effectiveness and excellence:

Display an iterative learning mentality. Actively seeks out opportunities to learn and develop, and promotes learning and development in others

– Resilience:

Remains determined despite frequent obstacles. Possess high levels of EQ

– Creative:

The ability to use imagination and new ideas to produce solutions.

*Innovativeness:

The ability to formulate new ideas or to adapt or use existing ideas in a new or unexpected way to solve problems. Ensures a ‘Consumer and Customer focused’ approach is implemented in own division.

– Entrepreneurial:

The ability to think ahead to spot or create opportunities and maximize them,

*Builds collaborative relationship and networks:

People and relationship building centric. Develops internal/external relationships with an Organisation focus, to resolve both short-term issues and advance longer-term projects/work.

– Engagement Skills:

Communicates persuasively and confidently to influence and negotiate positive outcomes. Ability to use storytelling to effectively inspire stakeholders to implement the proposed actions/ solutions.

– Leading changes:

Involves, supports and motivates others in finding improved ways of working. Manages change projects. This includes the ability to inspire and motivate the team towards a common vision and to challenge the status quo and drive change in the business environment.

– Challenging:

The ability to challenge the status quo and drive change in a business environment

– Responsible and Accountable:

The ability to work in a way that considers its impact on other people, organisational goals and the wider environment.

– Agile Methodologies:

Contribute to team deliverables through agile ways of working and enable the best business outcome through integration of best skills for the job and flexible work packages.

