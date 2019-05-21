Data Scientist

NB INFO NEEDED IN ORDER TO SUBMIT APPLICATION

– CV IN WORD FORMAT

– PERIODS OF EMPLOYMENT AND REASONS FOR LEAVING ARE CORRECT

– CURRENT SALARY/RATE

– ID NUMBER AND NOTICE PERIOD

– SA CITIZENS ONLY

– ALL SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE MENTIONED IN SPEC BELOW NEED TO BE CLEARLY INCLUDED IN YOUR CV WITH DETAILED INSIGHT INTO YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH THEM, THIS IS CRUCIAL AND CUTS TURN AROUND TIME FOR A SUCCESSFUL APPLICATION IN HALF.

IF YOU HAVE HEARD NO RESPONSE WITHIN TWO WEEKS, PLEASE CONSIDER YOUR APPLICATION UNSUCCESSFUL

Global leader in the alcoholic beverage industry is looking for 3 x Data Scientists to join their dynamic and fast paced workplace.

Qualifications and Experience Required

– Bachelors Degree (Bsc in Maths preferred) and relvant post graduate qualification in maths, ecos, computer science, information systems or statistics

– 8+ Years Experience working in data science/analysis

– Technical expertise regarding predictive techniques (machine learning, deep learning, neural networks etc)

– SQL, R and Python – Essential

– Scala, Java or C++ – Advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position