EDP award endorses Ricoh’s Pro VC70000

Ricoh’s VC70000 colour continuous feed inkjet has won an EDP award at FESPA in Germany for Commercial Printing Systems Web Fed Printer.

The VC70000 enables commercial printers to migrate more work from their offset platforms and digital print businesses to produce more offset-like applications.

“This is the device that incorporates the new dryer and extended gamut of inks,” says Charl Vogel, head of CIP at Ricoh SA. “You can print straight onto a variety of offset papers without any pre-treatment. It gives the printers the opportunity to combine offset-like production on digital devices that are quick and flexible so they can effectively produce commercial print, direct mail, and even book applications.”

The device can produce up to 150 metres a minute or nearly 12 000 duplex B2 sheets every hour. It incorporates Ricoh’s most up to date piezo drop-on-demand print heads that produce 1200×1200 dpi on uncoated, offset-coated, inkjet-treated, or inkjet-coated papers.

The EDP Awards honour the best developments in print production tools, software developments, substrates, inks, materials and finishing systems. The association focuses on ways to assist technology-appliers in their task to find the right solution for their applications.