Fullstack .NET Developer

Full-stack .NET Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Our client is in need of a Full-stack .NET Developer in Cape Town, who will form a vital part of a dynamic, highly skilled team of developers who create cutting-edge software.
Duties will entail:
- Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
- Unit-test all software artefacts.
- Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.
- Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
- Research and develop new technologies.
- Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
- Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
- Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
- Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.
You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- C#
- JAVASCRIPT
- HTML/CSS
- Angular
- Azure
- ASP.NET
Perks to enjoy:
- Free lunch
- Rapid career progression
- Modern working environment
- No dress code
- Flexi hours
- Latest tech
Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)