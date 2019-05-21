Intermediate C# Developer
May 21, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
If you enjoy working in an ever-evolving environment and keeping up with the latest tech, then a national communications company wants you as their next Intermediate C# Developer. You will provide a supporting role to develop new systems or applications that facilitate Variable Data projects for online consumer engagement. You will require an IT-related Degree/Diploma/Certificate and formal training in related programming language: C#, SQL, Java, .Net, etc., at least 5+ years database development experience & Microsoft SQL Server – proficient in writing queries and query tuning.
DUTIES:
- Work within a Microsoft Visual Studio environment focusing on developing applications within a .Net framework.
- Work collaboratively as part of a team.
- Offer wider technical support when needed.
- Write queries and query tuning.
- Database Design.
- Diagnose and resolve production performance issues.
- Maintain and support previously built applications.
REQUIREMENTS:
- IT related Degree / Diploma / Certificate and formal training in related programming language; C#, SQL, Java, .Net, etc. with at least 5 – 7 years’ experience.
- 5+ Years’ database development experience – understanding the principles of database design is essential.
- Microsoft SQL Server – Must be proficient in writing queries and query tuning.
- Flexibility to learn new languages where projects require it.
- Able to communicate technical solutions.
- Fluent in English.
Advantageous –
