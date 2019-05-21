ENVIRONMENT: If you enjoy working in an ever-evolving environment and keeping up with the latest tech, then a national communications company wants you as their next Intermediate C# Developer. You will provide a supporting role to develop new systems or applications that facilitate Variable Data projects for online consumer engagement. You will require an IT-related Degree/Diploma/Certificate and formal training in related programming language: C#, SQL, Java, .Net, etc., at least 5+ years database development experience & Microsoft SQL Server – proficient in writing queries and query tuning. DUTIES: Work within a Microsoft Visual Studio environment focusing on developing applications within a .Net framework.

Work collaboratively as part of a team.

Offer wider technical support when needed.

Write queries and query tuning.

Database Design.

Diagnose and resolve production performance issues.

Maintain and support previously built applications. REQUIREMENTS: IT related Degree / Diploma / Certificate and formal training in related programming language; C#, SQL, Java, .Net, etc. with at least 5 – 7 years’ experience.

5+ Years’ database development experience – understanding the principles of database design is essential.

Microsoft SQL Server – Must be proficient in writing queries and query tuning.

Flexibility to learn new languages where projects require it.

Able to communicate technical solutions.

Fluent in English. Advantageous – Amazon Web