ENVIRONMENT: If you have a good eye for UX and you enjoy the challenge of leading a team, then a digital agency wants you as their next Intermediate PHP Developer. The successful candidate must have at least 3 years PHP experience, be comfortable working with Linux – particularly with the LAMP stack, understand MVC principles and possess strong data modelling and other tech should include: HTML, CSS, CakePHP, MySQL and Expression Engine. DUTIES: Programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using the Expression Engine

CMS).

You will be responsible for back-end development, specifically with regards to database design and

programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of frameworks (such as CakePHP).

Manage your own team of Developers and manage Projects assigned to your team. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Matric (Higher Grade Maths).

Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification. Experience/Skills – 3 Years’ experience in PHP.

Experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.

MySQL.

Experience in Expression Engine.

Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack (Must have some form of

server admin experience).

A good understanding of MVC principles.

Strong data modelling skills and good understanding of entity relationships.

Good communication skills as you will be the primary technical contact in the team as well as the primary contact for Clients shoul