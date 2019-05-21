Intermediate PHP Developer
ENVIRONMENT:
If you have a good eye for UX and you enjoy the challenge of leading a team, then a digital agency wants you as their next Intermediate PHP Developer. The successful candidate must have at least 3 years PHP experience, be comfortable working with Linux – particularly with the LAMP stack, understand MVC principles and possess strong data modelling and other tech should include: HTML, CSS, CakePHP, MySQL and Expression Engine.
DUTIES:
- Programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using the Expression Engine
- CMS).
- You will be responsible for back-end development, specifically with regards to database design and
- programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of frameworks (such as CakePHP).
- Manage your own team of Developers and manage Projects assigned to your team.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- Matric (Higher Grade Maths).
- Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification.
Experience/Skills –
- 3 Years’ experience in PHP.
- Experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.
- MySQL.
- Experience in Expression Engine.
- Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack (Must have some form of
- server admin experience).
- A good understanding of MVC principles.
- Strong data modelling skills and good understanding of entity relationships.
- Good communication skills as you will be the primary technical contact in the team as well as the primary contact for Clients shoul
