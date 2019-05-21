Intermediate PHP Developer

May 21, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

If you have a good eye for UX and you enjoy the challenge of leading a team, then a digital agency wants you as their next Intermediate PHP Developer. The successful candidate must have at least 3 years PHP experience, be comfortable working with Linux – particularly with the LAMP stack, understand MVC principles and possess strong data modelling and other tech should include: HTML, CSS, CakePHP, MySQL and Expression Engine.

DUTIES:

  • Programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using the Expression Engine
  • CMS).
  • You will be responsible for back-end development, specifically with regards to database design and
  • programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of frameworks (such as CakePHP).
  • Manage your own team of Developers and manage Projects assigned to your team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • Matric (Higher Grade Maths).
  • Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills –

  • 3 Years’ experience in PHP.
  • Experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.
  • MySQL.
  • Experience in Expression Engine.
  • Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack (Must have some form of
  • server admin experience).
  • A good understanding of MVC principles.
  • Strong data modelling skills and good understanding of entity relationships.
  • Good communication skills as you will be the primary technical contact in the team as well as the primary contact for Clients shoul

