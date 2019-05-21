ENVIRONMENT: A passionate Junior Web Developer (PHP) who is keen to grow back-end dev skills is sought by a digital agency to join its team. Your role will range from designing websites to backend development, with a focus on creating and programming databases. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade with Pure Maths, a relevant completed Diploma or other tertiary qualification, experience programming in HTML, CSS having created web interfaces & development and maintenance skills using PHP and MySQL. DUTIES: Initially, you’ll programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using Foundation and Craft CMS).

You will quickly grow towards backend development, specifically with regards to database design and programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of MVC frameworks. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Matric/Grade 12 with Pure Maths as subject in Matric.

Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification (Completed). Experience/Skills – Web (HTML, CSS) Programming: Creation of HTML, CSS of a web interface design.

Development / maintenance using PHP / MySQL.

A strong desire to learn and grow back-end development skills (specifically in PHP / MySQL). ATTRIBUTES: Self-motivated and enthusiastic about development.

Proactive.

Excellent verbal/written communication skills.

High level of attention to detail. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted