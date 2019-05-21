Junior Web Developer (PHP)

ENVIRONMENT:

A passionate Junior Web Developer (PHP) who is keen to grow back-end dev skills is sought by a digital agency to join its team. Your role will range from designing websites to backend development, with a focus on creating and programming databases. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade with Pure Maths, a relevant completed Diploma or other tertiary qualification, experience programming in HTML, CSS having created web interfaces & development and maintenance skills using PHP and MySQL.

DUTIES:

  • Initially, you’ll programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using Foundation and Craft CMS).
  • You will quickly grow towards backend development, specifically with regards to database design and programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of MVC frameworks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • Matric/Grade 12 with Pure Maths as subject in Matric.
  • Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification (Completed).

Experience/Skills –

  • Web (HTML, CSS) Programming: Creation of HTML, CSS of a web interface design.
  • Development / maintenance using PHP / MySQL.
  • A strong desire to learn and grow back-end development skills (specifically in PHP / MySQL).

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Self-motivated and enthusiastic about development.
  • Proactive.
  • Excellent verbal/written communication skills.
  • High level of attention to detail.

