New Level IV data centre for Abidjan

Engie has been selected for the operation and maintenance of the Orange Services Group’s data centre in Abidjan, for a five-year contract that will start early June 2019.

This latest-generation data centre, built by the Orange Service Group (GOS), is one of the few data centres existing in West Africa complying with the Level IV classification. According to this classification, it has the required redundancies to ensure continuity of service in all circumstances. It received the ward of Best Data Centre from Africa at the 2017 “Datacloud Congress” in Monaco.

The perimeter of the contract includes preventive maintenance of the multi-technical lots of the datacenter buildings, including the electrical substations, high voltage, cooling and air conditioning, central management technology, fire alarm systems, security and control, video surveillance and access control.

Built on the Free Zone of Grand-Bassam, located 40km from Abidjan, the economic capital of Côte d’Ivoire, the building has a floor area of 1 450 m² including a 420 m² computer room.

The next-generation data centre has a power capacity of 1.3 MW and a design which is oriented towards reliability and energy optimization of data storage. It represents a strategic infrastructure for Orange in West Africa and primarily hosts Orange’s service platforms of its Middle East – Africa subsidiaries but it is also a colocation space for B2B customers’ needs in this region.