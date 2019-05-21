OE Continuous Improvement Business Analyst

My client is a leading logistics company based close to Paarl and they are looking for a CI Business Analyst to join their Operational Excellence team as a Business Analyst. This position is open to equity candidates only. SA citizens onlyQualifications needed:

Industrial Engineering degree or similar

3 – 5 years operational experience in Logistics/SCM

Knowledge of Lean Six Sigma, SCOR, Transport management, SOP, Inventory Management, BPR

Key responsibilities:

Drive the culture of operational excellence;

Facilitate CI workshops

Be accountable for project identification, tracking and monitoring project progress

Identity and manage resources required i.e. mentoring teams in Kaizen

Monitor services provided to clients to ensure SLA standards are met

Project management experience

If you are a match with the right qualifications and experience and would like to apply for this role, please do so online.Orange Recruiting (Pty) LtdYour Specialists in Supply Chain Recruiting

