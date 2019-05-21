OE Continuous Improvement Business Analyst

May 21, 2019

My client is a leading logistics company based close to Paarl and they are looking for a CI Business Analyst to join their Operational Excellence team as a Business Analyst. This position is open to equity candidates only. SA citizens onlyQualifications needed:

  • Industrial Engineering degree or similar
  • 3 – 5 years operational experience in Logistics/SCM
  • Knowledge of Lean Six Sigma, SCOR, Transport management, SOP, Inventory Management, BPR

Key responsibilities:

  • Drive the culture of operational excellence;
  • Facilitate CI workshops
  • Be accountable for project identification, tracking and monitoring project progress
  • Identity and manage resources required i.e. mentoring teams in Kaizen
  • Monitor services provided to clients to ensure SLA standards are met
  • Project management experience

If you are a match with the right qualifications and experience and would like to apply for this role, please do so online.Orange Recruiting (Pty) LtdYour Specialists in Supply Chain Recruiting

Learn more/Apply for this position