OE Continuous Improvement Business Analyst

My client is a leading logistics company based close to Paarl and they are looking for a CI Business Analyst to join their Operational Excellence team as a Business Analyst. This position is open to equity candidates only. SA citizens onlyQualifications needed:
- Industrial Engineering degree or similar
- 3 – 5 years operational experience in Logistics/SCM
- Knowledge of Lean Six Sigma, SCOR, Transport management, SOP, Inventory Management, BPR
Key responsibilities:
- Drive the culture of operational excellence;
- Facilitate CI workshops
- Be accountable for project identification, tracking and monitoring project progress
- Identity and manage resources required i.e. mentoring teams in Kaizen
- Monitor services provided to clients to ensure SLA standards are met
- Project management experience
If you are a match with the right qualifications and experience and would like to apply for this role, please do so online.Orange Recruiting (Pty) LtdYour Specialists in Supply Chain Recruiting