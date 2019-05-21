SAP BW HANA Developer

Purpose of the Job

To develop and Maintain SAP BW/4HANA Solutions

Job Objectives

– To develop BW/4HANA Solutions as requested by business in accordance with Standards

– To maintain BW/4HANA Solutions as requested by the business in accordance with Standards

– To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.

Task Information

– Develop SAP BW Objects leveraging SAP BW best practices

– Assist with initiatives for developing BI solutions/designs based on best practices, and by leveraging available toolsets

– Assist with ongoing methods to deliver BI governance metrics (i.e. usage, memory, space, queries, etc.)

– Work with the business users to capture the business/functional requirements

– Leverage functional/business requirements to design and develop BW objects such as but not limited to BW Data flow objects (like Info objects, Data sources, Info packages, transformations, Data Transfer process, Info Providers, Process chains), reporting objects (like BEx Query Designer, and Business Objects Reporting tools)

– Contribute toward evolving company’s analytical self-service/ad hoc reporting capabilities using existing or future toolsets.

– Prepare appropriate documentation and ensure that new functionality is properly transitioned to reporting users.

– Participate and contribute to development and management work plans.

– Work with business partners and internal staff on resolving platform production defects and performance issues.

– Propose optimal ways to address business demands for BI with a goal of delivering maximum overall value for BI investments.

– Participate and develop BI landscape strategy including optimal setup to support multiple/parallel project deliverables.

– Coordinating technical aspects of operations such as solving production problems, making enhancements to the existing functionality, and fixing logical bugs in the applications

– Maintain strong and effective working relationships with SAP Applications owners, IT Infrastructure team and OS/Network Team.

– Develop, document, and adhere to standard procedures and best practices

– Ensure requirements are being met in accordance with corporate compliance

– Ensure proper communication to all levels of the organization

Job Related Experience

– At least 3+ years of experience with SAP BW (Net Weaver 7.31 or higher preferred)

– At least 2 years of experience with SAP Business Objects suite of reporting tools

– At least 1 year of experience with SAP BW/4HANA.

– Proficient in day to day BW operations such as creating and maintaining BW Data flow objects, BW Process chains , reporting using BEX query design and Business Objects suite of reporting tools, and BW performance optimization

– Data modeling with SAP BW on S4HANA with HANA Studio and HANA Views.

– Exposure to creating, maintaining, and troubleshooting SAP BW related ABAP transformations and routines

– Experience with data extraction from SAP (standard and custom extractors) and Non SAP systems

– Experience creating and maintaining Composite providers for BW/4HANA

– Proficient in developing reports in BI platform such as Business Objects suite of reporting tools

– Experience leading complex design and development solutions

– Problem solver; can quickly assess a situation then develop and implement effective solutions

– Proficient in developing and executing test scenarios including regression testing, utilizing SAP related software testing tools where appropriate

– Strong tracking, coordination and project planning skills

– Strong programing skills

– Ability to identify and implement programing logic and/or application improvements

– Must be able to work on multiple simultaneous tasks with limited supervision

– Quick learner, motivated self-starter, team player

– Excellent customer service, interpersonal, verbal and written communication, and team collaboration skills

– Able to follow change management procedures and internal guidelines

– Strong time management skills, initiative, commitment, and ability to work under pressure to meet tight deadlines while maintaining high quality standards and best practices.

– Excellent analytical and problem solving skills, strong organizational skills, attention to detail

​Preferred Skills

– Previous development experience with Tableau or Power BI is preferred

– Previous development experience with RDBMS systems like SQL Server is a plus

– Previous experience in retail industry is a plus

– SAP Certification is a plus

– ITIL Certification or experience using Remedy application is a plus.

Formal Qualification- Bachelor’s degree or 5 years of professional work experience in lieu of a degree.

