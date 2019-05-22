Another successful migration for Absa

Banking giant Absa has announced another successful migration project following on from the completion of the core banking system migration of six subsidiaries – Tanzania, Ghana, Botswana, Zambia, Mauritius and Seychelles – in April 2019. The latest project was undertaken during 18 and19 May and unlocks further benefits, including upgraded infrastructure and new customer interfaces in some instances.

Absa has now migrated its digital channels and its account origination applications used by 10 African subsidiaries — Tanzania, Ghana, Botswana, Zambia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Uganda, Kenya, Mozambique and National Bank of Commerce in Tanzania (NBC) — from the Barclays PLC data centre in the UK to Absa’s data centre in South Africa.

The latest migration project unlocks a number of benefits for Absa, and ultimately for customers, including:

• Upgraded infrastructure will result in a more stable and scalable environment for its applications

• Enhanced monitoring of infrastructure and applications

• Mobile banking has a new user interface and the application has been revamped for Uganda, NBC and Mozambique

• The project transfers further knowledge from Barclays PLC team to local teams

“These projects were large and complex undertakings that required meticulous planning by highly skilled teams,” says Paul O’Flaherty, chief executive: Engineering Services at Absa. “We are proud to have executed them successfully, as part of our broader separation programme which will be completed in the next year.”