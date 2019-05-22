C# Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a .Net Developer WPF to join them on a permanent basis

IT

Tasks

– Interpretation of specifications received (includes data models)

– Maintenance of existing programs according to change requests

– Development of new programs according to change requests

– Testing of own programs to ensure correctness

– Testing of interfaces to other systems, if applicable

– Debugging of programs

– Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the release management process

– Documentation of programs and changes implemented

– Technical support to others on own technology

– Provision of standby time / support

– Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines

Qualifications and experience

– Relevant IT qualification / Microsoft certification would be an advantage

– At least 3 years practical experience in.Net using C#

– Solid experience in WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

– At least 3 years’ experience with database integration and very good SQL knowledge

– Experience in implementing enterprise systems using .Net

– Experience in the financial sector would be an advantage

– Candidates from the designated employment equity groups would be preferred

Competencies

– Analytical Thinking & Problem-solving skills

– Ability to work on many tasks simultaneously

– Initiative/ Function independently

– Planning and organizing skills

– Decision-making skills

– Initiative/ Pro-Active

– Client Relationship Building Skills

– Strong communication skills

– Positive, enthusiastic attitude

– Teamwork

– Ability to work under pressure

– Honesty, integrity and respect

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

