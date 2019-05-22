C# Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a .Net Developer WPF to join them on a permanent basis
IT
Tasks
– Interpretation of specifications received (includes data models)
– Maintenance of existing programs according to change requests
– Development of new programs according to change requests
– Testing of own programs to ensure correctness
– Testing of interfaces to other systems, if applicable
– Debugging of programs
– Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the release management process
– Documentation of programs and changes implemented
– Technical support to others on own technology
– Provision of standby time / support
– Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines
Qualifications and experience
– Relevant IT qualification / Microsoft certification would be an advantage
– At least 3 years practical experience in.Net using C#
– Solid experience in WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
– At least 3 years’ experience with database integration and very good SQL knowledge
– Experience in implementing enterprise systems using .Net
– Experience in the financial sector would be an advantage
– Candidates from the designated employment equity groups would be preferred
Competencies
– Analytical Thinking & Problem-solving skills
– Ability to work on many tasks simultaneously
– Initiative/ Function independently
– Planning and organizing skills
– Decision-making skills
– Initiative/ Pro-Active
– Client Relationship Building Skills
– Strong communication skills
– Positive, enthusiastic attitude
– Positive, enthusiastic attitude
– Teamwork
– Ability to work under pressure
– Honesty, integrity and respect
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review