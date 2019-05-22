Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Qlikview Developer to join them on a contract basis

Tasks

– QV Models (Dashboard Reporting)

– Data Layer Maintenance

– SQL Knowledge

– Excel

– Agile solution Development

– Jira workflow and logging

– Develop reports in Qlikview

– Ensure Data availability and accuracy

Qualifications and experience

– QlikView

– 5 to 10 years

