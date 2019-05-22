My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Qlikview Developer to join them on a contract basis
IT
Tasks
– QV Models (Dashboard Reporting)
– Data Layer Maintenance
– SQL Knowledge
– Excel
– Agile solution Development
– Jira workflow and logging
– Develop reports in Qlikview
– Ensure Data availability and accuracy
Qualifications and experience
– QlikView
– 5 to 10 years
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review