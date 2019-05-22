Frontend UI/UX Web Application Developer

We are looking for an Individual with a talent for research and development, as well as keeping at the forefront of latest UI technologies for the construction of cutting edge applications in the domain of SPA web applications on embedded hardware and global web site projects with big data analytics.

Personally taking ownership and delivery on own initiative is a must to fit in with our team as well as some flexibility in working hours (clients in various international time zones). Ability to work on multiple projects with fluent context/task switching is also very important.

