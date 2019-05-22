ICT Senior Support Systems Developer (C#) Main Purpose: To enable and add value to the business by recommending appropriate technical solutions to business problems, through analysis, design development and integration of technical solutions that are efficient, reliable and cost effective application systems that meet the needs of the business
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide external and internal support on systems and software queries
- Maintain system components and ensure reliable deployment of new features
- Take ownership of software issues and work with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary
- Troubleshoot problems and document resolution steps
- Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organisation
- Perform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databases
- Configure and maintain in house schedules and scripting
- Automate and implement processes
- Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding ‘best use’ of technology
- Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands
- Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of ‘in-house’ applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.)
- Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications
- Ensure effective 3-month planning for area of responsibility, ensuring the alignment to the business strategies and the annual IT plan
- Work with colleagues as a ‘technical thinking partner’/ peer mentor
Key Competencies:
- Business acumen
- Ability to think and act systematically and strategically
- Relationships building and capacity to collaborate, integrate and facilitate teamwork
- Self-monitoring, personal management and self-discipline
- Learning agility and adaptability
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Solution-orientated with the ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources
- Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines