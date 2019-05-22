ICT Senior Support Systems Developer (C#)

ICT Senior Support Systems Developer (C#) Main Purpose: To enable and add value to the business by recommending appropriate technical solutions to business problems, through analysis, design development and integration of technical solutions that are efficient, reliable and cost effective application systems that meet the needs of the business

Key Responsibilities:

Provide external and internal support on systems and software queries

Maintain system components and ensure reliable deployment of new features

Take ownership of software issues and work with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary

Troubleshoot problems and document resolution steps

Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organisation

Perform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databases

Configure and maintain in house schedules and scripting

Automate and implement processes

Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding ‘best use’ of technology

Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands

Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of ‘in-house’ applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.)

Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications

Ensure effective 3-month planning for area of responsibility, ensuring the alignment to the business strategies and the annual IT plan

Work with colleagues as a ‘technical thinking partner’/ peer mentor

Key Competencies:

Business acumen

Ability to think and act systematically and strategically

Relationships building and capacity to collaborate, integrate and facilitate teamwork

Self-monitoring, personal management and self-discipline

Learning agility and adaptability

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Solution-orientated with the ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources

Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines

Learn more/Apply for this position