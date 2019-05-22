Network Engineer
May 22, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
A reputable property management firm seeks a highly technical Network Engineer who understands the telecommunications market and enjoys working on a variety of network brands. You will be exposed to both national and international ISP and open access fibre provider. You will require Juniper JNCIA and/or Juniper JNCIS, Cisco CCNA and/or Cisco CCNP, Mikrotik MTCNA/MTCRE/MTCINE, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role, ISP/telecommunications background, IPv4 and IPv6 addressing and subnetting & brands such as Dell, HP, Ubiquiti.
You will be required to be on call on a rotational basis
DUTIES:
- Responsible for the ongoing maintenance of systems and networks to support the group and both commercial and residential clients.
- Core and edge router/switch configuration for both layer 2 open access and layer 3 customers (Juniper, Cisco, Mikrotik, Edge-core, Dell).
- Customer router configuration.
- Commercial ISP support.
- New fibre rollouts, planning, budgeting, ordering and configuring.
- Document all configuration, backups of configuration, network diagrams.
- Ensure that network infrastructure is kept up to date and as per standard across the organisation.
- Handover documentation.
- Change control for new hardware / configuration.
- Telephonic and email support.
- Monitor network outages, reacting fast to minimise downtime.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Juniper JNCIA and or Juniper JNCIS.
- Cisco CCNA and or Cisco CCNP.
- Mikrotik MTCNA/MTCRE/MTCINE.
- 3-5 Years’ experience in a s
