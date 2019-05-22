ENVIRONMENT: A reputable property management firm seeks a highly technical Network Engineer who understands the telecommunications market and enjoys working on a variety of network brands. You will be exposed to both national and international ISP and open access fibre provider. You will require Juniper JNCIA and/or Juniper JNCIS, Cisco CCNA and/or Cisco CCNP, Mikrotik MTCNA/MTCRE/MTCINE, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role, ISP/telecommunications background, IPv4 and IPv6 addressing and subnetting & brands such as Dell, HP, Ubiquiti. You will be required to be on call on a rotational basis DUTIES: Responsible for the ongoing maintenance of systems and networks to support the group and both commercial and residential clients.

Core and edge router/switch configuration for both layer 2 open access and layer 3 customers (Juniper, Cisco, Mikrotik, Edge-core, Dell).

Customer router configuration.

Commercial ISP support.

New fibre rollouts, planning, budgeting, ordering and configuring.

Document all configuration, backups of configuration, network diagrams.

Ensure that network infrastructure is kept up to date and as per standard across the organisation.

Handover documentation.

Change control for new hardware / configuration.

Telephonic and email support.

Monitor network outages, reacting fast to minimise downtime. REQUIREMENTS: Juniper JNCIA and or Juniper JNCIS.

Cisco CCNA and or Cisco CCNP.

Mikrotik MTCNA/MTCRE/MTCINE.

3-5 Years’ experience in a s