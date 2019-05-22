Network Engineer

May 22, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable property management firm seeks a highly technical Network Engineer who understands the telecommunications market and enjoys working on a variety of network brands. You will be exposed to both national and international ISP and open access fibre provider. You will require Juniper JNCIA and/or Juniper JNCIS, Cisco CCNA and/or Cisco CCNP, Mikrotik MTCNA/MTCRE/MTCINE, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role, ISP/telecommunications background, IPv4 and IPv6 addressing and subnetting & brands such as Dell, HP, Ubiquiti.

You will be required to be on call on a rotational basis

DUTIES:

  • Responsible for the ongoing maintenance of systems and networks to support the group and both commercial and residential clients.
  • Core and edge router/switch configuration for both layer 2 open access and layer 3 customers (Juniper, Cisco, Mikrotik, Edge-core, Dell).
  • Customer router configuration.
  • Commercial ISP support.
  • New fibre rollouts, planning, budgeting, ordering and configuring.
  • Document all configuration, backups of configuration, network diagrams.
  • Ensure that network infrastructure is kept up to date and as per standard across the organisation.
  • Handover documentation.
  • Change control for new hardware / configuration.
  • Telephonic and email support.
  • Monitor network outages, reacting fast to minimise downtime.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Juniper JNCIA and or Juniper JNCIS.
  • Cisco CCNA and or Cisco CCNP.
  • Mikrotik MTCNA/MTCRE/MTCINE.
  • 3-5 Years’ experience in a s

