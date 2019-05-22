Senior Flexcube Developer

Senior Flexcube Developer A financial services/investment/asset management company based in Cape Town, South Africa, is looking for a highly skilled and senior Level Oracle Flexcube developer. This position will require that you have worked on Flexcube IS (Investor Servicing) and Oracles development toolkit.

The right level candidate will also have experience in Flexcube extensibility Framework. We can consider candidates living in any country provided they meet the requirements for this position. The senior Flexcube developer will be a member of the information Systems Development team responsible for the development of Flexcube features using V12 Extensibility and end to end delivery of key modules, their designs and solutions and implementing as per the requirements from business.

Duties:

Develop extensibility features on Flexcube V12

Interacting with Oracle and Flexcube Business Analysts to finalize solutions

Interacting with the Coronation Oracle DBA’s to ensure database changes adhere to applicable standards

Participating in release management

Day to day support, troubleshooting and maintenance of Flexcube and related systems

Writing structured stored procedures and functions

Code debugging and providing efficient fixes

Fine tuning the code to improve on performance

Learn more/Apply for this position