Senior Project Manager (Cape Town) The purpose of the role is to successfully introduce change into the business from project initiation through to project closure.
Key Responsibilities:
• Co-ordinate project to accomplish the project objectives (delivery on time, within budget & as per requirements) & the project sponsor & business owner’s expectations. This might involve the management of multiple projects within medium/ high complexity
• Responsible for facilitating the delivery of the full project scope by following the Strategic Project Office methodology
Key Competencies:
• Possess a broad knowledge of business & financial products
• Thorough understanding of best practice project management methodologies
• A practical understanding of the system development lifecycle & product life cycle
• Basic understanding of ICT functional areas such as development, infrastructure & service management
• Ability to assimilate new information (both technical & process) to understand the project requirement
• Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently