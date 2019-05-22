Senior Project Manager

Senior Project Manager (Cape Town) The purpose of the role is to successfully introduce change into the business from project initiation through to project closure.

Key Responsibilities:

• Co-ordinate project to accomplish the project objectives (delivery on time, within budget & as per requirements) & the project sponsor & business owner’s expectations. This might involve the management of multiple projects within medium/ high complexity

• Responsible for facilitating the delivery of the full project scope by following the Strategic Project Office methodology

Key Competencies:

• Possess a broad knowledge of business & financial products

• Thorough understanding of best practice project management methodologies

• A practical understanding of the system development lifecycle & product life cycle

• Basic understanding of ICT functional areas such as development, infrastructure & service management

• Ability to assimilate new information (both technical & process) to understand the project requirement

• Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently

Learn more/Apply for this position