Systems Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on a contract basis

IT

You will play a critical role as a problem solver and person who assists in defining and enabling business change. Your primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value.

You will be expected to analyze business requirements using industry standard tools and methodologies and transforming them into systems specifications

Tasks

– Producing System Requirement Specifications through analyzing business analysis information (BRS)

– Producing data models, activity, component flow, and functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using Enterprise Architect / Visio

– Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap and data analysis

– Ensuring system designs are aligned with business goals and requirements and ensuring that requirements are accurate and complete

– Facilitation of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalize functional requirements as well as transfer knowledge

– Document and implement best practices, standards and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and architecture designs are implemented and consistent with group architecture principals

– Design of as-is, Transition and To-Be architectures at the appropriate level (Business, Information System, Technology).

– Providing fit for purpose GUI, Rule, Component, Service and Database specifications

– Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to analysts, project managers, architects, development teams, developers and testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritization

– Ensure that all stakeholders are engaged and kept up to date

– Supporting developers and testers during sprints to ensure that system changes are implemented correctly. This includes Test matrix walk-throughs and technical guidance for developers

– Providing feedback to the Project Management Office for implementation prioritization, planning and tracking

– Post implementation support to business and IT

– Doing business support and handling queries / errors regarding the production systems

Qualifications and experience

– Relevant formal qualification – B.Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable

– 3 – 5 years’ experience in the Investment industry

– 3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous

– Experience in design and support of web based solutions advantageous

– Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years

– Experience in DB2 and Microsoft SQL Server essential

– Experience in SQL stored procedures essential

– Strong data analysis skills

– Demonstrated knowledge of object oriented analysis and design

– Strong Application Design expertise

– Exposure to one or more of the following languages C#, XML and JSON essential

– Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies advantageous

Competencies

– Understanding of UI design concepts

– Strong leadership skills

– Critical and Systems Thinking

– Influencing and Gaining Commitment

– Results Driven

– Attention to detail

– Building and Maintaining Relationships

– Client Services Orientation

– Communication Skills

– Decision Making

– Initiating Action

– Contributing to team success

Attributes

– Ability to work under pressure

– Positive, enthusiastic attitude

– Honesty, integrity and respect

– Ability to co-operate and thrive both within an independent and team environment

– Resilience

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

