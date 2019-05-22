My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Web Developer to join them on a contract basis
IT
Qualifications and experience
– 2-3 years minimum experience
– HTML5
– CSS3
– JavaScript / TypeScript
– Angular 4 minimum, Angular 7 advantageous
– Bootstrap 4
Competencies
– Team player
– Logical thinker
– Creative thinker
– Good communicator
– Fast learner
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review