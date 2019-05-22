Web Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Web Developer to join them on a contract basis

IT

Qualifications and experience

– 2-3 years minimum experience

– HTML5

– CSS3

– JavaScript / TypeScript

– Angular 4 minimum, Angular 7 advantageous

– Bootstrap 4

Competencies

– Team player

– Logical thinker

– Creative thinker

– Good communicator

– Fast learner

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

