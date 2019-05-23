Android Developer

Job Description

We are looking for an Android developer responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed at a vast number of diverse Android devices. Your primary focus will be the development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working along-side other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.

Responsibilities

– Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code

– Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java code

– Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application

– Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs

– Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

Skills

– Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes

– Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services

– Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices

– Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning

– Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”

– Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes, accelerometers, GPS and camera.

– Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks

– Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

– Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications

– A knack for benchmarking and optimization

– Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines

– Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

– Familiarity with development pipeline and release management tools

