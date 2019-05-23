Job Description
We are looking for an Android developer responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed at a vast number of diverse Android devices. Your primary focus will be the development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working along-side other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.
Responsibilities
– Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code
– Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java code
– Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application
– Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs
– Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization
Skills
– Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes
– Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services
– Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices
– Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning
– Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”
– Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes, accelerometers, GPS and camera.
– Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks
– Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
– Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications
– A knack for benchmarking and optimization
– Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines
– Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
– Familiarity with development pipeline and release management tools
