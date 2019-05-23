ENVIRONMENT: A large ecommerce company seeks a Business Analyst to coordinate and drive product improvement projects. This will include collecting and organising continuous consumer insight (how consumers interact with our website), overseeing the design and implementation of changes to our user interface to improve KPIs, and developing the business case and design of new features and business models for how we interact with consumers, merchants and retailers, and brands. You should have experience in online customer experience optimisation, a commercial mindset, a relevant tertiary qualification in Financial Analysis / Project Management / User Interface, at least 4+ years in a similar role or as a Product Manager / Owner and solid Excel skills. DUTIES Manage projects for new features and improved customer experience, through coordinating activities across the company from concept, business case, detailed spec, implementation and testing.

Write detailed specifications for larger features, for the tech team.

Collect data on customer experiences on the site, to guide further UI improvements.

Perform ad-hoc analysis on strategic topics and projects, at exco level. REQUIREMENTS: MUST-HAVES – Relevant qualifications at a tertiary level, for example Financial Analysis, Project Management, User Interface design, etc .

4+ Years of experience in a Business Analyst and / or Product Manager / Owner role, in a related industry (e.g., software, internet).

Excellent numerical skills, including solid knowledge of Excel and b