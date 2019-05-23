Call for New Einstein Forum ambassadors

The Next Einstein Forum (NEF), Africa’s global forum for science, launches its call for a new class of NEF Ambassadors, young champions of science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and social science in their countries.

The NEF Ambassadors, one from each African country, drive the NEF’s local public and private engagement activities in promoting STEM in Africa. NEF Ambassadors must be under 42 years of age, and at least 40% of Ambassadors will be women.

“The program is designed to help NEF Ambassadors improve their profiles as emerging scientists all the while leveraging their already strong local networks and initiatives to advance the NEF’s push to make science viable and cool. During their two-year tenure, they will get the opportunity to organize the NEF Africa Science Week in their respective countries. In 2019, they will observe how the current class of Ambassadors organizes Africa Science Week in 40 countries and take it from there,” says Nathalie Munyampenda, MD of the NEF.

NEF Ambassadors join the NEF Community of Scientists as members, benefitting from trainings, mentorship from NEF Fellows and various other support to advance their careers and give back to their communities.

“The Ambassadors will immensely benefit from our ecosystem and will attend the NEF Global Gathering 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya, to interact with African and global leaders, Nobel Laureates, top scientists, captains of industry,” says Dr Youssef Travaly, NEF vice-president of science, innovation and partnerships.

The third class of NEF Ambassadors program will run from 2019 to 2021.