ENVIRONMENT: Work on big data sets using cutting-edge tech and machine learning as the next Data Scientist sought by a fast-paced e-commerce platform. You will also help improve the quality of the product catalogue and internal search as well as ensure exception data to wow not only consumers but help merchants and brands. You must possess a relevant tertiary qualification, 3+ years’ experience with modern machine learning and data science having solved complex classification problems – ideally with exposure to natural language processing techniques, be skilled in PHP, Python and Python Libraries including: Panda, Numpy, Scipy, Sklearn, NLTK and Mapreduce tech such as Hadoop, Spark & Hive. DUTIES: Use machine learning (especially NLP) approaches, and statistics, to improve the quality of the catalogue of product offers, for example automatic categorisation, prioritising edge cases for human review, product recommender systems, etc.

Iteratively improve the internal search engine results.

Data mining and insight to support merchandising, improve offerings to brands seeking to reach the customers, etc.

Work closely with the software development, to hands-on take proofs of concept into production in the code base.

Monitor the impact of your work by designing and tracking KPIs of data quality and using these to continuously improve systems. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Relevant tertiary qualification. Experience / Skills – 3+ Years of machine learning and data science experience with complex clas