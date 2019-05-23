Principle Full Stack .NET Developer – Century City

Job Type: Principle Full Stack .NET Developer

Location: Cape Town, Century City

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: R70KPM

Are you a Full Stack Developer that is looking to further their career? Are you seeking a progressive company that will allow you to reach your full potential that has a proven track record? I am recruiting for an industry leading client that are looking for someone to work on their exciting new line of projects using .NET Core, ASP.NET, MVC and more!

A company with the opportunity of learning new technologies and to be involved with all software development, Our client provides industry leading digital solutions all over the globe!

As an Principle Full Stack .NET Developer, your role will include

Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.

Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Design understanding

Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Angular

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, Jquery and Java Script

The position offers :

No dress code

Flexible working hours

Incentives!

This is an chance to enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

Learn more/Apply for this position