Ruby / PHP Developer – 3+ years experience

Ruby Developer

Job Title – Rython / PHP / Ruby Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Tyger Valley, Cape Town

About the Client:

Would you be eager to continually improve customer value and internal efficiency through quality, innovative software? My client could use your skills, passion and experience to develop solutions that will help keep thousands of websites online.

You will be given the chance to work in autonomous teams that take full responsibility for their own contributions and require commitment to and understanding of the Agile (Scrum) development philosophy

As their Software Developer you will be:

Continually driving process and technical improvements within the development team

In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understanding the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions

Participate in all aspects of the software development process

Integrate 3rd party applications into the hosting environment

(If PHP/Python) retrained in Ruby

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

Web development (Ruby, Python or PHP – cross skilling may be required)

Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)

Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

Object oriented development

Linux systems administration skill will be an advantage

Working with an API

An ability to demonstrate in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices.

Beneficial

Technology to serve operational and client requirements

Programming, open source Technologies and IT in general

Optimal systems and simple procedures

Agile development and a self-organising team environment

Sharing ideas and innovation

Benefits:

Paid relocation package

21 Days Holiday (3 Days family responsibility leave)

One of the most generous Retirement Annuity packages

Medical Aid – you and up to 3 kids and a spouse

Flexible working hours

Unique learning opportunities (fully paid conference trips or online courses etc.)

GAP Cover

Life Cover

Disability Cover

Funeral Cover

Income continuation

Currently trailing elements of remote work

Performance bonus

Paid overtime work

Profit Share (after 12 months in the business)

Cost efficient area to live in (ideal for those relocating)

Subsidised Team sports

Please ensure you meet the minimum requirements before applying for this position – due to a high volume of applications, if you haven’t received a response within 5 working days your application has been unsuccessful.

Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market, I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.

This is definitely a job you shouldn’t let slip through your fingers. Not many companies will offer as many benefits as this. If you think that this job is something you might be looking for then please do not hesitate to contact me for a chat! Email: (email address) or Ph(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position