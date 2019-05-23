Ruby / PHP Developer – 3+ years experience

Ruby Developer
Job Title – Rython / PHP / Ruby Developer
Job Type – Permanent
Location: Tyger Valley, Cape Town
About the Client:
Would you be eager to continually improve customer value and internal efficiency through quality, innovative software? My client could use your skills, passion and experience to develop solutions that will help keep thousands of websites online.
You will be given the chance to work in autonomous teams that take full responsibility for their own contributions and require commitment to and understanding of the Agile (Scrum) development philosophy
As their Software Developer you will be:
- Continually driving process and technical improvements within the development team
- In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understanding the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions
- Participate in all aspects of the software development process
- Integrate 3rd party applications into the hosting environment
- (If PHP/Python) retrained in Ruby
Skills:
Essential Qualifications / Skills:
- Web development (Ruby, Python or PHP – cross skilling may be required)
- Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)
- Software development within the Linux/Unix environment
- Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)
- Object oriented development
- Linux systems administration skill will be an advantage
- Working with an API
- An ability to demonstrate in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices.
Beneficial
- Technology to serve operational and client requirements
- Programming, open source Technologies and IT in general
- Optimal systems and simple procedures
- Agile development and a self-organising team environment
- Sharing ideas and innovation
Benefits:
- Paid relocation package
- 21 Days Holiday (3 Days family responsibility leave)
- One of the most generous Retirement Annuity packages
- Medical Aid – you and up to 3 kids and a spouse
- Flexible working hours
- Unique learning opportunities (fully paid conference trips or online courses etc.)
- GAP Cover
- Life Cover
- Disability Cover
- Funeral Cover
- Income continuation
- Currently trailing elements of remote work
- Performance bonus
- Paid overtime work
- Profit Share (after 12 months in the business)
- Cost efficient area to live in (ideal for those relocating)
- Subsidised Team sports
Please ensure you meet the minimum requirements before applying for this position – due to a high volume of applications, if you haven't received a response within 5 working days your application has been unsuccessful.
Email: (email address) or Ph(contact number)