Senior ReactJS Developer
May 23, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
A global leader in Dispatch Tech seeks the expertise and skills of a Senior ReactJS Developer to join its team. Your core focus will be on developing user interface components and implementing them following well-known React.js workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux), ensuring these components are robust & easy to maintain. The ideal candidate requires strong JavaScript including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript Object Model, React.js and its workflows such as MobX/Redux, familiar with latest specs of EcmaScript, Data Structure Libraries such as Immutable.js, RESTful APIs, JSON Web Token, Front-end tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.
DUTIES:
- Develop new user-facing features using React.js.
- Build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.
- Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code.
- Optimise components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript Object Model.
- Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles.
- Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux).
- Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript.
- Experience with Data Structure Libraries (e.g., Immutable.js).
- Familiar with RESTful APIs.
- Knowledge of modern authorisation mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token.
- Familiar with modern Front-end build pipelines and tools.
