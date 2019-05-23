Software Specialist – Century City

Job Type: Software Specialist
Location: Cape Town, Century City
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph(contact number)
A company with an international presence that design and deliver premier software within the e-commerce sector requires an Software Specialist to join their Cape Town team. A company that has international ties, and appreciated by hundreds of thousands of home throughout South Africa.
As an Software Specialist, your role will include
- Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and the .NET Framework
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Developing back end technologies.
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Enhance skills on technologies!
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, Jquery and Java Script
- Disciplined self-starter
The position offers :
- No dress code
- Holiday!
- Incentives!
- Award winning coffee!
- Flexible working hours.
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking!