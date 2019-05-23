Software Specialist – Century City

May 23, 2019

Job Type: Software Specialist

Location: Cape Town, Century City

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

A company with an international presence that design and deliver premier software within the e-commerce sector requires an Software Specialist to join their Cape Town team. A company that has international ties, and appreciated by hundreds of thousands of home throughout South Africa.

As an Software Specialist, your role will include

  • Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and the .NET Framework
  • Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Developing back end technologies.
  • Translate business feedback and requirements
  • Enhance skills on technologies!

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • C# and .NET framework
  • NET
  • Knowledge of SQL Server
  • HTML, Jquery and Java Script
  • Disciplined self-starter

The position offers :

  • No dress code
  • Holiday!
  • Incentives!
  • Award winning coffee!
  • Flexible working hours.

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

Learn more/Apply for this position