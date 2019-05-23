Standard Bank debuts affordable digital account

Standard Bank is creating digital platforms to open up more affordable access to banking services. As part of this, it has launched a R4.95 per month bank account called MyMo that customers can open on their mobile devices, loaded with data and airtime offerings and other benefits such as virtual and gold physical card.

With no documentation required it only takes a few minutes to open the account.

Funeka Montjane, chief executive: personal and business banking, South Africa at Standard Bank Group, says: “For just R4 .95 a month customer will be able to enjoy free swipes and ATM withdrawals at only R6.50 for amounts under R 1 000. MyMo account holders will also enjoy the convenience of a cheque account through a Visa and Mastercard gold card at competitive rates. Once the account is open, users can choose to either receive R50 in airtime or 500MB of data a month, if their card is swiped more than four times a month. A further megabyte of data is loaded on the account for every R20 spent.

“Mobile is the new branch. This account is about bringing the mobile branch into customers hands, it is about convenience and security while banking,” Montjane adds.

Mobile offers low-cost transactional banking which integrates people and businesses into the new connected economy, making mobile the new branch ecosystem that will drive and connect Africa’s growth. Physical connections to the economy are rapidly changing to digital where banks have to move from being financial institutions to service organisations.

Montjane says: “In the past people congregated in communities and eventually cities to maximise the advantages of connectivity. Today a simple hand-held device has the potential to open infinite doors, transforming individuals’ access to opportunities, regardless of where they are, and like never before in history. Historically, a bank account represented access to economic citizenship, today, having a simple device enabling digital access to a modern banking platform is a passport to global connectivity and vast human development potential.”

The bank is using technology, and mobile phones in particular, to deliver low-cost transactional channels.

“Developing comprehensive connected ecosystems require a mind-set change from Africa’s banks,” says Montjane. “Banks will evolve away from traditional financial service organisations, into service ecosystems enabling broad universal access to almost everything like enhanced purchasing experiences of vehicles and homes, online procurement of goods and services and lifestyle elements like rewards and travel.

“These connectivity drivers will also act to future-proof evolving connectivity ecosystem by allowing us to offer untold future services while deriving income from as yet unrealised revenue streams.”