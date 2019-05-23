|
ENVIRONMENT:
Build exceptional solutions using NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Dev platform as the next Technical Consultant / Developer sought by a dynamic provider of cloud business management. You will mostly work remote but also be expected to travel nationally and abroad if required. You will require strong ERP knowledge, at least 2+ years solid JavaScript, especially server-side but also client-side, HTML, CSS, experience in requirements gathering and Project Management skills. Any UI, XML, Web Services & JSON will prove hugely beneficial.
DUTIES:
As part of this role you will be mentored by developers / consultants and complete self-driven training / certification to upskill up on relevant NetSuite features.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
Experience/Skills –