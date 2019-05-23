ENVIRONMENT: Build exceptional solutions using NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Dev platform as the next Technical Consultant / Developer sought by a dynamic provider of cloud business management. You will mostly work remote but also be expected to travel nationally and abroad if required. You will require strong ERP knowledge, at least 2+ years solid JavaScript, especially server-side but also client-side, HTML, CSS, experience in requirements gathering and Project Management skills. Any UI, XML, Web Services & JSON will prove hugely beneficial. DUTIES: Design, development and support of NetSuite ERP customised applications.

Work with consultants and customers on solution gaps and suggest, design and build solutions.

Create and maintain accurate project and time tracking records.

Creation of technical documentation – Specification and end user administrator guides. As part of this role you will be mentored by developers / consultants and complete self-driven training / certification to upskill up on relevant NetSuite features. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics or significant hands on experience. Experience/Skills – Knowledge of transactional business processing, including accounting principles, e.g. via an ERP.

Deep understanding and 2+ years solid experience of JavaScript, especially server-side but also client-side.

HTML and CSS.

Experience in requirements