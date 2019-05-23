Technical Consultant / Developer

May 23, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

Build exceptional solutions using NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Dev platform as the next Technical Consultant / Developer sought by a dynamic provider of cloud business management. You will mostly work remote but also be expected to travel nationally and abroad if required. You will require strong ERP knowledge, at least 2+ years solid JavaScript, especially server-side but also client-side, HTML, CSS, experience in requirements gathering and Project Management skills. Any UI, XML, Web Services & JSON will prove hugely beneficial.

DUTIES:

  • Design, development and support of NetSuite ERP customised applications.
  • Work with consultants and customers on solution gaps and suggest, design and build solutions.
  • Create and maintain accurate project and time tracking records.
  • Creation of technical documentation – Specification and end user administrator guides.

As part of this role you will be mentored by developers / consultants and complete self-driven training / certification to upskill up on relevant NetSuite features.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics or significant hands on experience.

Experience/Skills –

  • Knowledge of transactional business processing, including accounting principles, e.g. via an ERP.
  • Deep understanding and 2+ years solid experience of JavaScript, especially server-side but also client-side.
  • HTML and CSS.
  • Experience in requirements

